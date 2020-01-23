‘The Kitchen Table’ – an evening of storytelling and poetry

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an entertaining evening of personal storytelling and poetry on Feb. 15, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, beginning at 7 p.m. The event, entitled The Kitchen Table, is directed by Tim Straub.

Accompanying the show will be an exhibit in the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery of artworks created by RLRS Students involved with the Poetry Out Loud competition in conjunction with their chosen poems. The exhibit will open at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the theater and will include complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). The Reception is free and open to the public. During The Kitchen Table presentation, selected students will be presenting their poems.

General Admission for The Kitchen Table is $10. Tickets are available online at rangeleyarts.org and are also available at the Box Office, Mon-Thurs 10-2 p.m., and beginning at 6 p.m. the night of the show.

“This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure.” – Tim Straub

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.