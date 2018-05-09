The LaClaires in concert at North Livermore Baptist Church

LIVERMORE - The LaClaires will be at the North Livermore Baptist Church on Saturday May 19 at 7 p.m. for their annual concert, and the release of their 13th CD. There is no charge and is open to the public.

Phil and Ellen LaClaire have a passion for acoustic roots music. They have been singing in church since they were children, and both come from extended families which spent many evenings playing traditional ballads, gospel and old-time country music together. When they married over forty-five years ago, they combined their musical interests and eventually formed The LaClaire Family Band that once included Mom LaClaire, daughters Jessica and Sarah and “Uncle Al” Williams.

Phil is an accomplished vocal musician as well as a talented guitar and banjo player. Ellen lends support with the upright bass, some vocal leads and harmonies. Dave Knightly brings excellent vocals, fiddle, guitar and bass playing skills to fill out the mix.

The LaClaires do over 30 concerts each year at town halls, churches, festivals, homecomings, weddings and fairs.