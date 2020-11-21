The Maine Birthday Book Signing Event

FARMINGTON—Maine author Tonya Shevenell will be signing copies of her children’s book, The Maine Birthday Book, outside at DDG Booksellers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 in celebration of Chester Greenwood Day.

“One of my favorite characters in the book is a snowshoe hare from Franklin County, who loves to wear ear muffs in the snow. I named him Chester, so I’m very excited to be in Farmington for this year’s celebration of the inventor/entrepreneur he is named for,” Shevenell said.

The outdoor book signing will be conducted following the guideline of 6 feet social distancing and masks are required. If you are unable to attend or would prefer to pick-up a signed copy of the book at another time, you may pre-order books through DDG by stopping by, calling 778-3454, emailing your request to kenny@ddgbooks.com , or by ordering online from the website at https://www.ddgbooks.com/ event/maine-birthday-book . If you would like a book signed to someone special, you can include name(s).

The Maine Birthday Book celebrates the wildlife and geography of Maine through the birthday stories and special wishes of animal friends. The 52-page hardcover book features the watercolor illustrations of Laura Winslow, who Shevenell met on a farm in Southern Maine. Born and raised in the Portland area, Shevenell also wrote, filmed and edited a feature documentary called The Home Road, shown on Maine Public television and screened throughout Maine in 2017-2018.

For more information about this event, contact DDG at 207-778-3454.