The Mallett Brothers Band in Vienna on Aug. 11

VIENNA - Maine’s The Mallett Brothers Band will be performing at the Vienna Union Hall on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Since forming in 2009 the Band has released five albums with the most recent being “The Falling of the Pine” which celebrates Maine history by reimagining a collection of 19th century folk songs collected in the 1927 book "Minstrelsy of Maine."

Named best band in New England, The Mallett Brothers Band received best album in New England for "LAND" at the New England Music Awards.The Band's busy tour schedule over the past seven years has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that can range from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that's influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

Texas Hill Country Explore Magazine calls them “New England’s wildly eclectic crew of genre rebels.” Bill Copeland of Music News says “Combining their authentic roots rock sound with a reflective lyrical style that perceives stories on the level of epic myth, it’s like William Faulkner has been resurrected with an electric guitar in hand."

While remaining fully independent, The Mallett Brothers Band has performed at some of the country’s top venues and festivals, including Austin Texas’s famed Continental Club; Alexandria, Virginia’s Birchmere (sharing the stage with Oklahoma red-dirt rockers The Turnpike Troubadors), New Hampshire’s Meadowbrook Pavilion (opening for The Allman Brothers Band, and again opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd); Nashville’s Bluebird; and Little Rock’s The Rev Room, to name a few. Festival appearances include FloydFest (Virginia), Hop Jam (Vermont), Nateva (Maine), The New England Country Music Festival (New Hampshire), Eastbound Throwdown (New York), and many more.

The Mallett Brothers Band includes: Vocals, Acoustic & Electric Guitar - Luke Mallett / Vocals, Acoustic & Electric - Will Mallett / Vocals, Guitar & Dobro - Wally / Drums - Brian Higgins / Bass - Nick Leen and on Fiddle, Mando - Andrew Martelle

Advance tickets for each event can be obtained by emailing viennaunionhall@gmail.com or calling 293-2674. Tickets for the Mallett Brothers Band are $20.