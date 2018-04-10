The Movement, Through the Roots and New Kingston to headline Reggae Festival

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The largest spring party in ski country, Sugarloaf’s Reggae Festival, will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend, April 12-15, with four-days of non-stop live music featuring three headlining performances by The Movement, Through the Roots, and New Kingston, plus support from seven other artists.

Now in its 30th year, the annual Sugarloaf Reggae Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, attracting spring skiing and reggae enthusiasts for a weekend filled with non-stop live music, wild parties, and some of the deepest spring snow pack in the East.

The Movement will take the Sugarloaf stage in the King Pine Room on Friday night with an opening performance by The Big Takeover. The Alchemysitcs are set to perform simultaneously in The Widowmaker.

Philadelphia-based six-piece band, The Movement, formed in 2003 and recently released their fifth full-length album – Golden (Rootfire Cooperative) – which hit #1 on the iTunes and Billboard reggae charts, and was voted the 2016 Album of the year by Surf Roots Radio.

Through the Roots, a reggae-rock-electronic band hailing from San Diego California, will anchor the four-day festival with a performance Saturday night in Sugarloaf’s King Pine Room – a show that has sold out in advance every year for the last half decade.

Perennial reggae fest favorite New Kingston will return for a third year to headline an afternoon of live music on the outdoor stage, Saturday, April 14.

The grass-roots quartet, comprised of brothers Courtney, Stephen, and Tahir Panton, plus Father Courtney Sr., formed in the Panton family’s New York basement, in 2006. As second-generation Jamaican-Americans influenced by a progressive New York upbringing, New Kingston pays homage to their roots with a unique sound that combines both traditional and contemporary reggae sensibilities.

Seven additional reggae bands will perform on three different stages throughout the weekend, including The Elovaters, The Late Ones, The Big Takeover, The Alchemysitcs, Duppy Conquerors, Green Lion Crew and Gorilla Finger Dub.

All-access passes and tickets for single show admission are available online until Friday, April 13. All outdoor music on the Beach will be free and open to all ages.

Concert access to see The Elovaters in the Widowmaker Lounge on Thursday night will be $5 at the door, for anyone 21 or over.

Access to Friday’s performances by The Movement and The Big Takeover in the King Pine Room plus The Alchemystics in the Widowmaker Lounge is just $30 in advance, or $35 at the door (if available).

Concert access to Saturday’s performances by Through the Roots with support from Gorilla Finger Dub in the King Pine Room and The Late Ones in the Widowmaker Lounge is just $35 in advance, or $40 at the door (if available).

Good Vibes passes to access all Friday, and Saturday night entertainment in the King Pine Room and Widowmaker Lounge are just $55 in advance, or $65 at the door (if available).

No outside alcohol may be brought into any venue, and all bags and coolers are subject to search.

All-inclusive ski and stay packages are also available for Reggae Weekend starting as low as $139 per person per night, and include lodging, lift ticket, access to the Sugarloaf Sports and Fitness Center, and a Good Vibes Pass for access to live performances in the Widowmaker Lounge and King Pine Room on Friday Saturday night.

For more information on Sugarloaf and the Bud Light Reggae Festival, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/reggae.