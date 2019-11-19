The Nutcracker Ballet is coming to Farmington on Nov. 24

FARMINGTON - ArtsFarmington, with major sponsorship from the Franklin Savings Bank, is pleased to bring The Nutcracker to Farmington on Sunday, Nov. 24. This beloved Christmas classic will be performed by the Robinson Ballet Company of Bangor. The performance will start at 3 p.m., in the Bjorn Auditorium of Mt. Blue High School at 129 Seamon Road.

The curtain opens to a festive scene of Clara’s Family’s annual Christmas party. Clara receives a gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer: a toy nutcracker. But, as Clara wakens from sleep and goes to the Christmas tree to check on her beloved Nutcracker, she discovers that it is no ordinary Nutcracker. At the stroke of midnight strange things start to happen! You will be enchanted by fairies, dolls, soldiers, a Snow Queen, a Rat King and Uncle Drosselmeyer. This is all expertly and charmingly brought to life by the extraordinary dancers of the Robinson Ballet Company. The ballet is danced to the recorded music of Tchaikovsky’s classic.

The Robinson Ballet Company has been dancing and touring for more than 30 years. They are a premier performance company and dance school that offers performances and education for people of all ages, and abilities.

Tickets range from $15 for adults, $10 for ages 10-18, and $5 for those under 10. They are available online at artsfarmington.org or at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers at 193 Broadway in downtown Farmington. Some tickets will also be available at the door. It is advisable to buy tickets in advance to secure your seating. There is wheel-chair seating available.

Arts Farmington is affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington