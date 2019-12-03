The Original Irregular joins Kingfield Artwalk

KINGFIELD - When the next Kingfield Friday Artwalk takes place, Dec. 6, for the first time the event's history staff at the Original Irregular on Main Street will be exhibiting their creative endeavors (that is besides putting out the local rag).

Artwalk takes place this Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the Village; most venues will offer light refreshments.

Heidi Murphy, the Irregular's owner/publisher, will be showing her handcrafted jewelry painstakingly crafted in the few hours she's not laboring at and on the newspaper.

Irregular staff writer and photographer Annie Twitchel, "Reader, Writer, Poet, Artist," will have some of her books for sale. When she's in between chasing down not-so-much breaking news that night, she will be available to sign purchases.

Editor Bob Gray (AKA RJ Gray Jr.) will be showing and selling his handcrafted leather items, as well as his woodcuts, hand-printed in his cluttered, slightly cramped, very dusty studio in Stratton.

Additional venues this Friday include: High Peaks Artisan Guild, Alpine Design, NGU Nutrition, Stadler Gallery of Contemporary Art, Red Barn Upcycled Market, the Stanley Museum, Webster Free Library, the Inn on winter's Hill and Rolling Fatties --all within walking distance.

Venues will exhibit a red flag (or a reasonable facsimile) to denote participation.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk on Facebook.