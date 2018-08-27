The Outside Track coming to Old South

FARMINGTON - The Old South Concert Series has schedule world class Celtic bands to kick of the fall beginning on Thursday, September 6th with “The Outside Track."

The five member band creates a musical fusion of the Scots, Ireland and Cape Breton musical styles and traditions cited as the one of the top Celtic acts. “Winner of ‘Best Group’ in both the Live Ireland awards and the Tradition In Review awards, and the German Radio Critics Prize (Flash Company album), The Outside Track is one of the top Celtic acts in the world. Live Ireland called them “Among the top bands in the world-stunning on every cut!” The Outside Track’s fusion of Celtic music, song and dance has been rapturously received around the world. The band’s five members hail from Scotland, Ireland and Cape Breton, and are united by a love of traditional music and a commitment to creating new music based on their cultural foundation. They bring to the stage fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar, flute, whistle, step-dance and vocals with incredible energy. Their blend of breathtaking vitality and unmistakable joie de vivre has won them a large, and continually growing, following around the globe. For more information about the band visit their website www.TheOutsideTrack.com.

Band Members include: Mairi Rankin from Mabou, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia; Teresa Horgan whose roots are in County Cork, Ireland; Ailie Robertson hails from Edinburgh, Scotland; Fiona Black calls the Scottish Highland village of Evanton home; Michael Ferrie is from Callander, Scotland .

Doors open at 6 p.m. Jam session kicks off at 6:15 p.m. and concert follows at 7 p.m. Admission is adults $20 and students $10/$5. Refreshments are available by donation during the jam session and concert intermission. Ticket reservations are highly recommended by calling 207-491-5919.