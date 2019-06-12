The Promise Is Hope at Brick Church this Saturday

NEW SHARON - Brick Church Concerts is very pleased to announce the return of The Promise Is Hope to the historic, brick UCC Congregational church at 21 Cape Cod Hill Road on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. Admission is donation $10 for adults. Children are very welcome.

Group members Eric and Ashley L'Esperance recently described their music:

"It's such an honor to share our hearts with you. There's a lot of bad news out there, which makes us think sometimes that there are a lot of bad people out there. But then we come together for an hour or two and you let us sing for you, you let us share our stories with you. You chat with us after the show and are brave enough to say out loud, 'I went through that, too.' We believe that's how we'll heal this world. Together. In honesty and beauty and vulnerability and truth."

Most important it is beautiful music that audiences love to hear. Great fun, family friendly, and in a beautiful setting. And it helps us keep our beloved church alive.

To listen to their music check out www.thepromiseishope.com, "Media" On youtube look for "The Promise Is Hope."

Brick Church is located in New Sharon at 21 Cape Cod Hill Rd, the first right after crossing the Sandy River heading east toward Bangor.

For more information please call 778-3163.