“The Radiance of Change” reading at Wilton Free Public Library

WILTON - Sarah Carlson will read from her new book, The Radiance of Change, at the Wilton Free Public Library on Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

The book is a collection of poems and photographs that reflect her experiences in the natural world as part of healing from sudden loss.

The Reverend Ann Kidder writes, “These are profoundly honest poems. With them, Sarah Carlson blazes a trail for all who seek a path toward healing and new life."

Come and share in this very special evening. This event is free and open to the public. Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers will have copies of the book for sale. For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.