The Sandy River Ramblers to perform in Mt. Vernon on April 28

MOUNT VERNON - On Saturday, April 28, The Sandy River Ramblers will bring their Bluegrass sound to the Mt. Vernon Community Center once again.

“I don’t know how many shows we’ve done here over the years,” said bandleader Stan Keach. “Probably 10 or 15, at least. We always feel like we’re coming home when we play in Mt. Vernon.”

This concert, like all of the band’s shows, will feature many original songs about Maine topics, including some crowd favorites like Cry of the Loon; Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose); Trout On the Line; and Boots From L.L. Bean. The band features the virtuoso instrumental playing of Bud Godsoe and Dan Simons on banjo and mandolin; the gorgeous lead and harmony singing of Julie Davenport and 15-year-old phenom Dana Reynolds; and the songwriting of Keach.

The Ramblers play an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Country, Hillbilly Rock and Folk, but their special niche is original songs about Maine. Their 2012 CD Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine has been called “a gift to Mainers” by Maine writer George Smith, and they have been lately showcasing some new Maine songs.

The Mt. Vernon Community Center is downtown, next to the Mt. Vernon Town Beach, and across from the Fire Station.

The concert will start at 6:30 PM. A couple of surprise guest performers is a distinct possibility. Refreshments will be available for sale at intermission. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. For more information, call (207) 397-2241.