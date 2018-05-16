The Sisterhood of Sound Tour to play at North Church on May 19

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society brings two acclaimed Canadian groups together on their stage on Saturday, May 19 in The Sisterhood of Sound Tour.

Annie Sumi is a critically-acclaimed, ethereal-folk artist from Southern Ontario. Since the release of her debut-album, "Reflections", in 2015, she has received nominations for "Best Singer-Songwriter" (TIMAs, 2015), "Contemporary Roots Album of the Year" (Hidden Roots Collective, CFMAs, 2017), and more. With the release of her latest album, "In the Unknown", this songwriter has brought colour and vision to the Canadian music scene. Her live performance is vulnerable; she consistently gives her heart to the stage, and inspires the audience to feel something with her unique brand of musical storytelling.

The Sisterhood of Sound Tour highlights the ethereal art-folk harmony between Canadian groups The Lifers (Liv and Anita Cazzola) and Annie Sumi. Softly plucked strings, accordion swells and waves of cello provide a warm nest for the three-part harmonies. With moments of extreme tenderness and explosive energy, The Sisterhood of Sound has woven together a live performance that tells vivid stories that warm hearts and inspire action.

They will be preforming in Farmington at the North Church on Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The North Church is located at 118 High Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session. Anyone interested in joining the Jam Session need only bring his or her instrument. Children participating will get free admission to the performance.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.