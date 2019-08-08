The Sunday Project plays Vienna Union Hall on Aug. 16

VIENNA - The Sunday Project, an old time swing/jazz band, will play at the Vienna Union Hall on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

The band was established in 2013 with five members that got together every Sunday to play, thus the name Sunday Project. They have now grown to a 12-member "big band" that plays many different genres under the big band sound from early 1920s to more recent songs and artists.

The group features the very talented vocalist Julie Davenport. A farmer and forester, she also sings bluegrass with another band. Victoria Hatch is on alto saxophone, native of Skowhegan and Register of Probate for Somerset County. On tenor saxophone are Whitney Cunliffe, owner of Whit’s End restaurant in Skowhegan and Alan Foxwell, retired barber and shop owner also from Skowhegan. On trumpet are Bob Bassett, boat builder and restorer from Vienna, Rattanporn (Toey) Mahatanan, a Skowhegan doctor originally from Thailand and Luke Vigneault, an auto mechanic from Madison. The 2 trombonists are Jay Marden, retired science teacher from Guilford and David Hession, from Parkman, currently studying music performance at the University of Southern Maine. Randy Salisbury, retired teacher from Norridgewock is on piano with Peter Foxwell, a retired photographer from Skowhegan on bass and Less Tomlinson, retired music educator from Madison on drums. The director of the group and often featured soloist is

Jason Giacomazzo, a professional musician and Wayne native.

One thing they all have in common is their love for playing music. Many have played since childhood.

You may have heard the band at various venues in central Maine, most recently on Broadway for the Farmington Summer Fest. They’ve played at The Abbey in Madison and annually at the Music in the Park summer concert series at Coburn Park, to mention a few. The band guarantees there will be music for everyone.

Tickets are $12. To reserve, you can purchase on line at the Vienna Union Hall website under EVENTS or call 293-2362 for tickets and/or information. Vienna Union Hall is located at 6 Mountain Rd.