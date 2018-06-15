Franklin Countys First News

The Youth Ensemble of New England to perform in Rangeley on June 27

Posted by • June 15, 2018 •

The Youth Ensemble of New England will be traveling from Lancaster, Mass. for their performance in Rangeley at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

RANGELEY - The Youth Ensemble of New England will be performing at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.. The Youth Ensemble of New England is a youth orchestra comprised of 40 young people ages 10 to 20 and is based at Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster, Mass.

The repertoire of the orchestra includes works of the great masters such as Bach, Mendelssohn, Purcell, and Dvorak, as well as great sacred music and lighter American and Pops-type repertoire. The orchestra has performed in several countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Iceland, Scotland and England.

Admission is free; at-will donations will be gratefully accepted.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives