The Youth Ensemble of New England to perform in Rangeley on June 27

RANGELEY - The Youth Ensemble of New England will be performing at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.. The Youth Ensemble of New England is a youth orchestra comprised of 40 young people ages 10 to 20 and is based at Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster, Mass.

The repertoire of the orchestra includes works of the great masters such as Bach, Mendelssohn, Purcell, and Dvorak, as well as great sacred music and lighter American and Pops-type repertoire. The orchestra has performed in several countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Iceland, Scotland and England.

Admission is free; at-will donations will be gratefully accepted.