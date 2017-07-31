Theater camp to produce original play

INDUSTRY - The Sparrows Nest Theater is hosting a camp this month for children interested in the stage, producing "The Eccentric Bobert" by 11-year-old Cole Martin.

The performance will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located on West Mills Road in Industry. The camp begins Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. and then runs from Monday, Aug. 7 until Friday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. until noon.

The Eccentric Bobert was written by Martin after Sparrows Nest produced Bridge to Terabithia, volunteering to write a play about a teacher/student rivalry. Martin worked with director Diane Leeman and entertainer Shay Daily to develop the play, creating a wall covered with sticky notes to constantly modify the plot. The name "Bobert" arose after Martin misspelled "Robert."

" I spoke with everyone who was willing to listen, about what they did and didn’t think was funny," Martin said.

The draft for the play took roughly three months to develop, after which Martin turned his attention to working on the music. He learned every song he could on the piano, until he could recognize chords and patterns. After getting roughly five months of experience, he developed the songs for The Eccentric Bobert.

The play can be seen on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located on West Mills Road in Industry.