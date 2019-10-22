Theatre UMF presents campy comedy ‘Psycho Beach Party’ on Oct. 24-27

FARMINGTON - Sand! Surf! Shaving! Join Theatre UMF in their fall production of “Psycho Beach Party” by Charles Busch. Get your last thrill of the summer at one of these performances, which take place in the University of Maine at Farmington Alumni Theater on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., as well as, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

A satirical send-up of 1960s teensploitation beach films such as Gidget and Muscle Beach Party, this kooky, crazy, fun story follows Chicklet, as she struggles to come to grips with boys, growing up and being a woman in 1960s Malibu. Chicklet longs to fulfill her dream of learning to surf but trouble seems to follow. As the summer goes on, we learn that there is a secret haunting the fun loving beach community. Will the beach goers learn, who’s the square who hates hair? Will Chicklet ever learn to ride the waves and find her main squeeze? Will the beach ever be safe again or is this summer destined to end up a wipe out?

Psycho Beach Party was written by Charles Busch, an American actor and playwright, who has been seen is such things as Addams Family Values and the hit TV show Oz. Busch is also known for writing Taboo and The Divine Sister.

Admission is $8 for the general public and $5 for students with student I.D. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Alumni Theater box office at 207-778-7465.

This production contains adult themes and some mature language and may not be suitable for younger audience members.