Theatre UMF presents first Festival of New Plays and original works on April 19 & 20

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present its first Festival of New Plays, at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20, in UMF Alumni Theater. These performances are free and open to the public.

Created through a collaborative workshop process, the festival provides creative writing and theatre students with an opportunity to write, direct and perform their original works for an audience. These original works are written, produced, directed and performed by students in the UMF class on writing for the stage.

The New Works:

"You Done?"

Written and directed by Kristen Sarasin (Plaistow, N.H.)

Cast - Ian Grima (Rockland) and Astra Pierson (Farmington)

"Waterfalls"

Written and directed by Jonas Maines (Portland)

Cast - Brock Bubar (Etna) and Steffon Gales (Roxbury, Mass.)

"Body"

Written and directed by Hailey Craig (Trenton)

Cast - Eila McCulloch (Scituate, Mass.), Declan Attaway-Murphy (Portland), Kristen Sarasin (Plaistow, N.H.)

"Don't Mess with Bob"

Written by Josey Lewis (Farmington) and directed by Noah Willette (Norway) and Josey Lewis

Cast - Avery Isbell (Waterville) and Henry Wanat (Parkman.)

"Eggshell Walls"

Written and directed by Cynthia Bugenske (Gray)

Cast - Gail Bello (Waltham, Mass.), Cynthia Bugenske, Chloe Hoecker (Boothbay Harbor), Brittany Paradis (Jay), Laney Randolph (Hartford) and Chloe Woodward (Augusta)

Monologues:

"Drive"

Written by Cody Campbell (Lisbon)

Performed by Matthew Dotson (Boerne, Texas)

"Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner"

Written and performed by Kristen Sarasin (Plaistow, N.H.)

Stage Manager - Billie Rose Newby (Machiasport)

Costume Designs - Declan Attaway-Murphy (Portland), Ben Hayes (Berwick), Madison Uliano (Bar Harbor) and Sam Wood (Franklin, N.H.)

Faculty in Theatre - Jayne Decker

Technical Director - Stan Spilecki

Running Sound - Nick D’Aleo (Plymouth, N.H.)

Running Lights - Sarah Smith (Plainfield, Conn.)

These productions are sponsored by Theatre UMF, the on campus student theater organization and the UMF Department of the Visual and Performing Arts.