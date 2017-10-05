Third annual Chesterville Poetry Night is Oct. 13

On Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at 7 p.m., Chesterville Center Meeting House will host the third annual Chesterville Poetry Night. This event has in the past attracted an enthusiastic group of poets, poetry admirers, and audience members, and has resulted in two published collections of works read. Poets from Chesterville, now or formerly, year-round or part-time, new to poetry or old hands at it, are invited to read their work or the work of another Chesterville poet, past or current.

Time allotted each participant will depend on how many would like to read. There will be a microphone if desired. Works read will be published with permission of the poet, and participants should bring a copy to submit if they would like to have their work included in this year's volume. Questions should be directed to Fran Fuller at 778-3767.

The Chesterville Meeting House is owned by a non-profit organization with no religious affiliation which seeks to encourage the use of the historic building as a resource for community events. All events are open to the public. Poetry Night is a free event, but attendees are asked to bring either peanut butter or canned soup to donate to the Care and Share Food Pantry. And as always, donations of any amount to the Meeting House are appreciated. Refreshments will be served.

Please visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org for more information about the Meeting House.