Tickets for ‘Mamma Mia!’ now on sale

RANGELEY - Tickets for the RFA’s summer production of Mamma Mia! are now on sale. The full-length Broadway Music is slated for June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 p.m. matinee.

To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call (207)864-5000 or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adult Admission for the first performance on June 28 is $15, all other nights are $20. Admission for children 18 and under is $10 for all shows. Enjoy a cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers before the show and during intermission.

The RFA is a not-for-profit organization “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.