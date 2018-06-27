Tickets on sale now for RFA’s DIVA show

RANGELEY - Tickets for the Rangeley Friends of the Art's popular DIVA Show are now on sale. This live, cabaret-style evening of music and dance is slated for July 26through 27 and 29 through 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

The theme is “DIVA at the Movies,” and will feature great songs interspersed with dramatic/comedic snippets from your favorite movies. To reserve your seat, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street - hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from either theater seating or cabaret table seating. Adult Admission for First-Night is $15, all other nights: $18. Youth admission (18 and under) is $10 for all shows. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers both before and during the show. The RFA is a not-for-profit org “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.