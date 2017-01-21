Tickets on sale now for Winter Diva Show

RANGELEY - Tickets for “I Love Diva – a Trip to the Tropicana Club,” the RFA’s Winter Diva Show, are now on sale.

The show features the comedic talent of Barney Martin from the Maine Hysterical Society, as well as local comedian Carolyn Smith and a cast of talented singers and dancers. This show is for two nights only, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

To reserve your seat, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street, hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from either theater seating or cabaret table seating: all seats are $25. Beer, wine and appetizers will be available both before and during the show. Babalooooooooooo!