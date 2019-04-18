Tim Sample to hold benefit performance on May 10

CHESTERVILLE - Nationally famous Maine humorist Tim Sample will appear in a benefit performance at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

Tim Sample's first album of Downeast Humor was released in 1979 to great acclaim. Following the death of humorist Marshall Dodge in 1982, Sample recorded 4 albums for the Bert & I label and collaborated on many projects with Dodge's partner Rev. Robert Bryan. In 1993 he was recruited by CBS to do a feature called "Postcards from Maine" on the CBS News Sunday Morning show, which broadcast more than 100 episodes over the course of 11 years. His numerous recordings, books, books-on-tape, TV productions and other appearances have sustained his popularity over the years.

Asked what drew Tim Sample to Chesterville, Meeting House member Rob Rogers said: "I wasn't sure Mr. Sample would even respond when I contacted him about doing a fundraiser for the Meeting House bell tower project, but he's been really great - he's had a 'Can-Do-Let's-Do-It' attitude about the whole thing! We feel very fortunate."

The non-profit Chesterville Center Union Meeting House qualifies for grant funds to repair its aging steeple, but is required to raise a 50 percent match to receive the grant.

Advance tickets for the May 10 performance are available for $20 by calling 778-3767 or 779-0660, or at Devaney Doak Booksellers in Farmington. Although plans are for $22 tickets at the door, organizers say it would be risky to wait, as the Meeting House seats just over 100 people and tickets are selling fast.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization seeking to preserve the 1851 building and promote it as a center for community events of all kinds. It is located at the corner of Burough and Zion's Hill Roads in Chesterville.