Top Celtic group to perform at Mystic Theater

RUMFORD - Winner of 'Best Group' in both the Live Ireland awards and the Tradition In Review awards, The Outside Track are one of the top Celtic acts in the world. They were 'Best Live Act' nominees in the MG Alba Scots Traditional Music Awards, and won the German Radio Critics Prize, for their album Flash Company. Live Ireland called them, 'Among the top bands in the world - stunning on every cut!'.

The Outside Track’s marriage of Celtic music, song and dance has been rapturously received around the world. Hailing from Scotland, Ireland, and Cape Breton, its five members are united by a love of traditional music and a commitment to creating new music on this as a foundation. They blend fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar, flute, whistle, step-dance and vocals with breathtaking vitality. Their blend of boundless energy and unmistakable joie de vivre has won them a large following around the globe.

David Kidman, Folk Radio UK. says, "One major achievement of The Outside Track, aside from the obvious highly desirable qualities of their individual and combined musicianship, is that every song they choose to perform really suits the band’s corporate identity as well as the personalities of the singers who elect to perform them. Their commitment is to create new music using the music’s of their native lands (Scotland, Ireland and Cape Breton) as cornerstones. In which endeavor they undoubtedly succeed, for Light Up The Dark is another supremely strong release, a significantly well-balanced collection featuring tune-sets and songs in roughly equal proportion (five to six) and with unquestionably equal success. There really is no dull moment amongst this generously-stocked (56-minute) selection."

The one-time show is part of the Celtic Cabaret at Rumford’s 49 Franklin in the Mystic Theater. The theater is fully ADA accessible and air conditioned. Tickets are $25 at the door and advance tickets can be purchased for $20 at All That Jazz and Bartash’s downtown Rumford or online at www.49franklin.com The show is at 7:00 pm but doors open at 6:00 pm for general seating and a social, with a cash bar and cash only pub food available for purchase.

In a nutshell: The Outside Tract from Scotland, Ireland and Cape Breton, will play 49 Franklin's Music Series Celtic Cabaret in Rumford Thursday August 30 Doors open at 6 p.m. for Cash Bar and pub food. Tickets (Day of Show) are $25. Special price advance tickets are $20 available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and Bartash's on Congress Street.