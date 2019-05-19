Traditional Irish trio at Old South Church Concert Series

FARMINGTON - Old South Church Concert Series is excited to present traditional Irish band, HighTime, on Thursday, June 6, for their debut performance from the musical heart of Connemara, Ireland. This fresh new trio combines Irish music and an intriguing blend of modern folk influences to produce a rich sound and exciting experience to delight listeners. Featuring an usual line-up of flute, whistles, harp, bodhran, guitar and vocals (with some Irish dancing steps thrown in!), HighTime make an youthful and energetic statement.

Equal measures of music and tradition from old Ireland coupled with bold new arrangements make for a tasty platter of music, song and dance from these three young men. From the village of Ardmore on the rugged west coast, Ciaran Bolger and Seamus O' Flatharta have been immersed in the region's rich and diverse musical heritage their whole lives. Joined by a friend of many years, Michael Coult, a master in his field hailing from Glossop, Manchester, England their music encapsulates the essence of their comradery which is the driving force at the heart of this enthusiastic trio.

HighTime play with a breathtaking energy and passion that is both effortless yet drivingly soulful and fun. Neighbors, Ciaran and Seamus, and great friend, Michael, have a unique and virtuoso musical connection through so many years of performing together and individually; all the while enchanting audiences worldwide with music, song and dance steeped in the well of Irish tradition. No doubt their music and energy-fueled live performances are sure to get the hands clapping and the toes tapping.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Jam session 6:15 p.m. Concert 7 p.m.

Adults $15, Students $10/$5

Refreshments available during jam session and intermission by donation

Ticket reservations call 207-491-5919.

For more information about this amazing traditional Irish band visit them at www.hightime.ie. Music videos available for viewing on YouTube.