Transcendental Marginalia on Nov. 4 at UMF

FARMINGTON - Marginalia are the little notes we write to ourselves in the book we are reading. On Sunday, Nov. 4, Kristen Case, poet, author, teacher, and collector, will speak on "Transcendental Marginalia," an overview her changing thought on Thoreau and other American poets as it is revealed in the mysterious notes found in the margins of her collection: books as both objects of personal use and meeting places for minds, ways of talking intimately to people across space and time.

The talk will be at 2:30 p.m. in the North Dining Hall at University of Maine at Farmington. It will be free and open to the public.

Henry David Thoreau was an American poet, essayist, historian and philosopher, as well as an abolitionist, naturalist, tax resister, and surveyor. His best-known book, Walden, is a reflection on the value of living simply in a natural environment.

Dr. Case teaches American literature, philosophy, and writing at UMF Farmington. She has published widely on American poetry. Her first poetry collection, Little Arias (2015), won the Maine Literary Award for Poetry, and a second volume is forthcoming. She is the director of the New Commons Project, a public humanities initiative sponsored by the Mellon Foundation.

This is the first in a series of lectures this year on the collections of members of The Shiretown Bookers, the Community Friends of Mantor Library. Their website can be found at

www.shiretownbookers.org.

North Dining Hall is located in the Olsen Student Center, at 111 South Street in Farmington.