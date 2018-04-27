Tri-M talent show tonight

FARMINGTON - The Tri-M talent show will be tonight, April 27, at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus. Tickets will be $2 for students and children under 12 and $4 for adults. A silent auction and raffle will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. The outstanding A capella vocal ensemble Renaissance from the University of Maine will be one of the groups performing. Tri-M looks forward to the many performers and the chance to bring students and community members together. There will be comedy, hula hooping, and lots of music to be enjoyed.

What is Tri-M?

Tri-M is a music honors society with the goal of fostering a greater interest in music and providing more opportunities for personal musical expression. Tri-M opens up a world of opportunities for students who have already shown themselves to be academically capable and musically gifted. Students are selected for membership in the honor society on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, character, leadership, and service to their school and community. The organization's high standards serve to challenge students to greater effort and achievement and to encourage them in the pursuit of excellence. Tri-M, being a service based honors society, strives not only to enhance and provide opportunities for the music students but for the students to use their experience and love of music to benefit the community. Through performance and community service, students develop confidence, creativity, critical thinking, compassion, and a host of other leadership skills sure to serve them well in school and beyond.