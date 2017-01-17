True Stories & Tall Tales Set for Jan. 28

PHILLIPS - The second annual gathering of local story tellers will entertain folks at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event includes a potluck supper beginning at 5 p.m. with the stories and tall tales beginning shortly after.

Last year saw the first event of this kind at the PACC, a popular evening that drew a crowd of nearly 80 people. Put together by Winona Davenport - who will act as MC for this year’s “True Stories and Tall Tales – the evening will feature stories of local interest by Winona, Doug Dunlap, Tom Skolfield, Tom Saviello, Karen Pease, Niilo Sillanpaa and possibly others as well.

Admission is $5, or bring a dish to share. Food needs to arrive by 4:30 p.m. and allows free entry for one person. Those bringing food are asked to call Winona at 639-4296 to let her know what they will be bringing.