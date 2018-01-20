Try square dancing with free lessons on Jan. 22 & 29

WILTON - Friendship Squares Dancing Club is offering two free square dancing lessons on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, offering a no-obligation, fun experience from a welcoming group.

The free lessons will run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at the Academy Hill School in Wilton. Everyone is invited, experience not necessary.

The Friendship Squares Dancing Club meets every Monday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Hill School. The first hour is for beginners with help from the experienced dancers as well. As the evening progresses, the dancing level is for more developed and experienced dancers. The club's callers are Walt and Gracie Bull, who provide instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch.

Square dancing is a good way to have fun with your partner but it is also a way for singles to meet other people. The club is are open to ages 14 and up and we come from many different locations and backgrounds. It is fun for all and a good chance to get some exercise and a few good laughs too!

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 778-6450, or the Franklin County Adult Education office, Farmington, ME 778-3460.