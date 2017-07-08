Tumbledown to perform at Bass Park on July 11

WILTON - The Town of Wilton Recreation Committee and Bass Park Events is pleased to welcome the group “Tumbledown” as the third band playing at Bass Park for the Summer Concert Events. Tumbledown will play on Tuesday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the new gazebo at the park.

Artists Alan Collins and Scott Swan make up the duet Tumbledown. Tumbledown offers original music and cover tunes made up of mostly 70's Rock & Pop. They also feature some contemporary and a bit of country. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and come out and listen to their acoustic guitar and keyboard performance.

Bass Park Events is presenting musical groups on the second and fourth Tuesdays in July and September and every Tuesday in August from 6 to 8 p.m.