Twice-Sold Tales Bookstore brings local author for meet and greet

FARMINGTON - Author Randall Probert, native of Strong and resident of Bethel, will be at Twice-Sold Tales bookstore to help celebrate Farmington’s Summer Fest by autographing copies of his books. Probert, Maine North Country Game Warden for 20 years, is among the most popular contemporary authors of novels about the Maine woods. Among his twenty-two books is Train to Barnjum, a novel set in the shadow of Mount Abram in Franklin County. His books provide an interesting mix of more traditional tales involving game wardens and law-breakers, and also other books with more fantasy science fiction trends. His stories are full of interesting people and happenings, often based on his first-hand knowledge of game warden experiences.

Probert will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and will have copies of all his books available for signing.

Twice-Sold Tales is located at 155 Main Street in Farmington, just north of the downtown stoplight. The phone number is 778-4411. The store will be open regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.on the day of the signing.