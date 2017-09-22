Two celebrated artists to appear in Oquossoc Saturday

RANGELEY - The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will host two renowned artists on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fly-tier Selene Dumaine will be displaying her skills in a live fly-tying demonstration. Dumaine is a world-recognized tier known for her mastery of Carrie Stevens techniques and patterns as well as her unique originals.

She will accompany David Tibbetts, watercolorist, author and poet with more than 60 years of experience in capturing the magic moments of fly-fishing on rivers and lakes in his paintings and poems. Tibbetts will host a book signing for his watercolor collection book "A Journey On The End of a Fly Rod" in addition to selling six original watercolors at incredibly discounted prices, signed and numbered prints, posters and copies of his entertaining children's books.

This will be perhaps the best opportunity to purchase that special Holiday gift at once in a lifetime prices while supporting the museum.

The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum is located at the corner of routes 4 &17 in Oquossoc and can be reached at 864-3091.