Two great evenings of music in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents two world-class musical experiences in Rangeley during the week of Independence Day. On Tuesday, July 3 at 7 p.m., Sami Stevens, Jazz Vocalist, will perform at the RFA Lakeside Theater, and on Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m., Julian Gargiulo – Pianist, will perform at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

NYC Vocalist Sami Stevens, together with Saxophonist Kazemde George, combine Jazz, Experimental and Classic RnB sensibilities to forge a truly unique sound in original music. The concert is Exclusively Sponsored by Moose Alley and will conclude in plenty of time to view Rangeley’s Fireworks display.

Julian Gargiulo is a pianist, composer, and recording artist. He captivates his audience not only with his technical precision but with his Woody Allen-ish wit as well. Julian invites his audience to abandon all preconceived notions about classical concerts: The Huffington Post describes his performance as “Saturday Night Live meets Carnegie Hall.” The concert is exclusively Sponsored by Morton and Furbish Real Estate and Vacation Rentals.

Tickets for both concerts are available in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org, click on the “Buy Tickets” tab. Seating is general admission. Tickets will also be available at the door. The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 2614 Main St. and the RFA Lakeside Theater is located at 2943 Main St, both in Rangeley. For more information about the RFA or to find their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.