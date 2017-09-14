Two Old Cops coming to Phillips

PHILLIPS - John Ford, Sr., a retired Maine Game Warden, and Mark Nickerson, a retired Maine State Trooper, will share their stories at the Phillips Area Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.

The two ex-cops offer a raucous, ribald, and sometimes poignant look at Maine law enforcement "back in the day!" This inside look at the officers’ experiences include such anecdotes as The Booze-Lovin’ Bear in the Trooper’s Side Car; The Deer that Wouldn’t Die; Daddy Who?; More Bang for Your Buck; A Long Sad Night; Just Dropping In, Ladies; Leo and the Life Preservers; A Warm and Fuzzy Feeling; and other tales.

Ford is the author of two Books: Suddenly the Cider Didn’t Taste so Good and This Cider Still Tastes Funny. Nickerson is the author of Blue Lights in the Night. Their books will be available for sale and can be personalized at the event.

The presentation begins at 2 pm at the PACC on Sunday and admission is $5. Refreshments will be available for sale.