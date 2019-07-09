Two Plein Air workshops to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The RFA is sponsoring two Plein Air Workshops with established artists: George Van Hook: July 23 – July 26; and Michael Vermette: August 13 – August 16. Each workshop is 2.5 days of instruction over a four-day period open to adult artists of all ability levels. Van Hook will teach in all media and Vermette specializes in watercolors. The Workshops will center around the locations on THE ARTISTS TRAIL, a new project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region to artists of all genres.

For more information about the workshops or to Register, please visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts,” or call the RFA at 207-864-5000. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.