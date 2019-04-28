UMF alumni and bands to perform at Emery

FARMINGTON - Two recent UMF alumni Lauren Crosby, class of 2017, and Lindsay Mower, class of 2018, and their bands will be performing on April 30, at 7 p.m., in the Performance Space at UMF Emery Community Arts Center.

The concert kicks off Lauren Crosby’s Album Release Show for her album, “I Said Take Me To The Water,” with opening performance by Lindsay Mower and Natural High Jumble. The concert is free and open to the public.

Lauren Crosby was born in Georgetown Island, Maine and raised in a blue-collar fashion by a lobsterman, her mother, and two younger sisters. Lauren recorded her debut self-titled album at the age of nineteen in Brunswick, Maine. In the spring of 2016, a month before graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington with a teaching degree, Lauren recorded Back River Beauties with a live audience in her hometown..

In the fall of 2018, Lauren recorded her sophomore studio album, I Said Take Me To The Water, at Acadia Recording Company in Portland. Lauren states that this album is the most personal, musical journey she has captured.

The concert will bring together Lauren with her longtime bandmate, Aaron Nadeau; established Portland multi-instrumentalist Justin Maxwell; and percussionist Ryan Benoit, to introduce her much anticipated sophomore studio album, I Said Take Me To The Water.

Opening for Crosby is Lindsay Mower with her band Natural High Jumble. The trio rises out of western Maine’s rolling hills with members Lindsay Mower, principle songwriter/vocalist/bassy-rhythm guitarist/vocalist; Matt Mower, drummer/percussionist; and Joe Hodgkins, lead/rhythm guitarist. Together they bring to the stage a blend of folk, blues, jazz and rock.