UMF announces spring theatrical production, “The Bald Soprano”

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington brings Eugene Ionesco’s “The Bald Soprano” to the stage as its spring theatrical production.

Directed by Melissa Thompson, UMF assistant professor of performing arts, “The Bald Soprano” is an important example of the Theatre of the Absurd. In it, Ionesco takes on an upper-middle class dinner party in which four dinner guests engage in the social rituals of “good society.”

They try to follow the rules, only to discover in increasingly ridiculous ways that their language does not have the power they think it does. Fast paced, highly physical absurdity results as the characters try harder and harder to maintain control and their composure.

The leading figure of Absurdist Theater and an internationally renowned master of modern drama, Ionesco is one of the great innovators of the modern stage. He went on to become famous for the comic proportions and bizarre effects that allow his work to be simultaneously hilarious, tragic and profound.

This Theatre UMF production is sponsored by the UMF Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, March 16-18; and at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19, in the UMF Alumni Theater.

Tickets for the performance are $7 for adults and $5 for students with I.D. Tickets are available at the time of the performance and can be reserved by calling the Theatre UMF box office at 207-778-7465.