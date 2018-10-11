UMF annual Arts and Crafts Show seeking vendors

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts and Crafts Show is seeking artists and crafters from across Maine interested in exhibiting their original and creative work at this open-to-the-public show. This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, in the UMF Olsen Student Center on South Street in Farmington.

The UMF Arts and Crafts Show serves as a rich opportunity for vendors to sell their handcrafted, one-of-a-kind art and gift items, clothing, hand-sewn crafts, holiday items and much more. To book your space for the upcoming event, please call the UMF Conference & Events Office at 207-778-7344 or email Ernestine Hutchinson at eleight@maine.edu.