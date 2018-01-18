UMF “Art on Campus” spotlights work of two, new contemporary artists

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present the creative works of the next featured artists in the new UMF “Art on Campus” program. This vibrant campus art initiative exhibits the expressive work of two artists per semester in UMF’s Mantor Library.

This semester’s visual artists are Katrina Majkut and Christopher McNulty. Their work will be on view throughout the library from Jan. 22–May 12, 2018. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Artist talks may also be featured in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center, helping campus and community members engage directly with the artist. McNulty will speak at noon on Wednesday, April 11.

Majkut’s embroidery, painting and writing is dedicated to understanding and exploring feminine narratives and civil rights in aesthetics and social practices. Her cross-stich samplers on exhibit challenge the historical ideas of womanhood, wifedom and motherhood by attempting to stitch all modern products related to women’s health/needs and seek to respond to contemporary issues surrounding reproductive rights and women’s bodies.

Majkut recently exhibited in a two-person exhibit at CUNY College of Staten Island, had a solo show at Babson College and exhibited at the Mint Museum, N.C. She was also an Artist in Residence at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass.

She has been featured in multiple publications including the Huffington Post, VICE Communication's Broadly, listed as one of four international artists starting a new chapter in feminist art by Mic Media in 2014 and highlighted as a must-see artist in the Gowanus Open Studios by Hyperallergic. She’s been a featured online artist at the Museum of Contraception and Abortion in Vienna, Austria, and the International Museum of Women’s “#Equalityis” media project. She holds a B.S. from Babson College, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University.

McNulty creates sculptural objects, video and works on paper. His current work explores how environmental space penetrates the body, creating relationships among individuals, species and objects. Using the probable number of days that he has left to live as his starting point, he has created works composed of over 20,000 repetitive marks in an attempt to represent the remainder of his life and comprehend his mortality.

Like unconventional calendars, these drawings and sculptures both represent time spatially and function as contemporary vanitas. In their absurd attempt to make the invisible visible, the unknowable known, and the uncertain certain, the works also address our culture’s anxiety about the future and death.

He has exhibited work throughout the U.S., including the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, Blue Star Contemporary Art Center, Rochester Art Center and Saltworks Gallery. His projects have been featured in many publications including Art Papers, New American Paintings, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and The Week. McNulty has received many awards including an Alabama State Council on the Arts Grant and completed artist residencies at the MacDowell Colony, Marble House Project, the Hambidge Center and the Vermont Studio Center.

The Art on Campus program is sponsored by the UMF President’s Office and the H. King & Jean Cummings Charitable Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. Artists are selected by a committee of UMF art faculty and unversity staff.