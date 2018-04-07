UMF art seniors present capstone exhibit, “Feint,” April 5–May 13

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington senior art students are exhibiting the culmination of their capstone research with “Feint: UMF Art Seniors Exhibition.” Their work is on exhibit in the UMF Art Gallery and the Emery Community Arts Center from April 5 through May 13, with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 5.

The senior exhibition is a varied array of works exploring labor through rural objects, memory’s relationship with culture, uncanny childhood nostalgia, social alienation rooted in spectacle, the clarity of incoherence and the disintigration of nature through media. These concepts are investigated through a variety of media such as video, animation, sculpture and installation.

The senior student artists are Eric Berry - Weld, Samuel Burnell - Windham, Nicholas Cole - Strong, Elliott Eno - Dixfield, Cameron Morrell - Poland and Olivia Vanner - Washington.

Students will discuss their work on display in both campus locations during the University’s Symposium Day, Wednesday, April 25.

More Information on UMF Art Spaces

The UMF Art Gallery is located at 246 Maine St. in Farmington, behind the UMF Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Sarah Maline, UMF Art Gallery director, at maline@maine.edu or 207-778-1062 or visit the website at artgalleryumf.org.

The Emery Community Arts Center, located on Academy Street, is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 109-seat multipurpose performance space and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. For more information, contact Ann Bartges, ECAC director, at ann.bartges@maine.edu.