UMF Arts and Crafts show Nov. 4

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington holds its annual Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, in the UMF Olsen Student Center on South Street in Farmington.

Artists and crafters from across Maine, including many new artisans, will exhibit their original and creative works at this open-to-the-public sale. All items are handcrafted by the artists, and include: jewelry, baby items, quilted clothing and handbags, hand painted items, fabric landscapes, baskets, hand-knitted items, doll clothes, wooden bowls, maple syrup, greeting cards, hand sewn crafts, country crafts, baked goods, jams and jellies plus much more.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Conference and Events Office. For more information, please call the UMF office at 207-778-7344 or send an email to Ernestine Hutchinson at eleight@maine.edu.