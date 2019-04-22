UMF Arts Nights feature Pixel Hunter XI

FARMINGTON - As an exciting prelude to its annual Symposium, the University of Maine at Farmington will present its festive Arts Nights celebration—a rich collection of creative events on the UMF campus, April 22-24. All events are free and open to the public.

The kick-off event will be the 11th annual Pixel Hunter Video and Animation Festival on Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m., in the Emery Community Arts Center. A competitive selection of original student video and animation, UMF’s Pixel Hunter XI Festival provides students with an opportunity to design creative storytelling through video and animation and to exhibit their work to a wider audience.

A mix of student projects from UMF video and animation classes, Pixel Hunter XI presents a one-and-a-half to two-hour long showcase of animated and video shorts. These foundational classes provide students with the tools they need to pursue their interests in new media and to help them promote their skills in the real world.

Back-to-back artistic, sound, cultural and theatrical presentations will also be featured from April 22–24 at both the Emery Community Arts Center and the UMF Art Gallery. On Tuesday, April 23, presentations will begin at 6 p.m. and continue into the evening at Emery featuring the Performance Arts Senior Projects at 7:30 p.m.

Presentations will include:

“A Musical Adaptation of Charlie Brown’s Christmas” by Nicholas D’Aleo

D'Aleo’s short original composition for bass, drums, and piano will pay homage to the iconic sound of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack. He will first do a musical analysis of the album, and then, there will be a live performance of his composition by Matthew Houston, Gustavo Aguilar and Steven Pane as part of the presentation.

“Chase and Jack Don’t Know” by Chase McKim

An 8-hour comedy marathon performed by comedy duo Chase McKim and Jack Neary on Monday, April 22, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the hallway of the UMF Olsen Student Center.

“Frankl’s Room: An Environmental Allegory” by Jonas Maines

People, at their core, search for meaning. If they find none, they will always attempt to create it. In a cluttered room, filled with odds, ends and junk, Jonas Maines invites audiences to discover their own narratives. Performances will take place at Merrill Hall, 3rd floor, and will be on April 23 after the presentation and April 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Power Rangers Galaxy Defense: A Season Born from Adversity” by Cole Williams

Power Rangers fan and UMF student Cole Williams will discuss his process on what led him to form ideas for an exciting new season of Power Rangers.