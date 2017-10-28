UMF brings American screenwriter Marc Nieson to campus as next Visiting Writer

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to bring author Marc Nieson, whose writings span fiction, creative nonfiction and screenwriting, to UMF as the next reader in its notable Visiting Writers Series. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the reading will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public, to be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Nieson is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and NYU Film School. His background includes children’s theatre, cattle chores and a season with a one-ring circus. His memoir, “Schoolhouse: Lessons on Love & Landscape,” came out from Ice Cube Press in 2016.

He has won a Raymond Carver Short Story Award, Pushcart Prize nominations and has been noted in Best American Essays.

He currently teaches on the Master of Fine Arts faculty at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, edits The Fourth River - a journal of nature and place-based writing published at Chatham University and is at work on a new novel, “Houdini’s Heirs.” For more information, visit his website at www.marcnieson.com

More Information on the UMF Creative Writing Program

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors. Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Beloit Poetry Journal, a distinguished poetry publication since 1950; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry-publishing house.