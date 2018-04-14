UMF celebrates the creative arts with annual Arts Week, April 23-27

FARMINGTON - With spring semester in full swing, the University of Maine at Farmington is excited to present Arts Week, Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27. This annual celebration of the creative arts features a variety of art installations, performances, presentations and new media throughout the UMF campus. Arts Week events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available in the Emery Community Arts Center.

Art installations will be on display at the UMF Art Gallery, Emery Community Arts Center and Nordica Auditorium from April 23 through April 27.

Monday, April 23 - Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center at 7 p.m. Pixel Hunter

For the 10th year, UMF’s popular Pixel Hunter Video and Animation Festival will provide students with an opportunity to design creative storytelling through video and animation. This annual screening includes a wide variety of techniques and themes and features UMF student works ranging from comic narrative to the experimental pieces that blend new and found footage.

Tuesday, April 24 - Emery Community Arts Center at 6 p.m. Grote Scholarship announcement

The Grote award is a scholarship that covers full tuition at UMF for one year. This competitive scholarship is awarded annually to a full-time junior or senior female student, of meritorious academic standing, with preference given to those who have exhibited proficiency in one of the creative arts. The recipients are nominated and selected by faculty in the Arts Division.

6 p.m. Elevator Speeches

Seven students from Melissa Thompson’s Project 2: Performance Management course will introduce themselves and their areas of specialization .

6:30 p.m. “Gruesome Playground Injuries”

A brief scene from the play by Rajiv Joseph, performed by Hailey Craig and Jonas Maines.

6:45 p.m. "Fight Scene"

An original stage combat scene written and choreographed by Ian Grima and Jonas Maines as part of Jayne Decker's Dramatic Performance class.

7 p.m. Student Piano Composition

Student Greg Baxter will have his original composition, “The Devil in Beethoven” played by Steven Pane, UMF professor of music.

7 p.m. Sound and Spirit Visual and Performing Arts Senior presentations at the Emery Community Arts Center

A physical, emotional, and spiritual journey that explores how individuals are affected by what we experience, making us aware of how superficially we look at the world day-to-day. By exploring intangibles such as sound and spirituality, we may ultimately connect better to the world around us and to the individuals that inhabit it, and find we are better for it.

“A Sensorial Experience” by Shane Waters

The sensorial experience of our relationship within sound and music has been increasingly more popular in research due to responses of heightened or relaxed emotions. This project intends to manipulate pitch (frequency), amplitude (intensity), and timbre (waveform) to explore individual experiences through an interactive sound installation. Shane’s sound installation can be experienced on Monday, April 23, Tuesday, April 24, and Wednesday, April 25 in Nordica Auditorium in UMF Merrill Hall. Please look for posters announcing times.

“Dear God, Oh God” by Josey Lewis

A one-person show that invites the audience to observe five personal dialogues with God through the different stages of an individual’s life. Exploring the internal struggles of belief and a search for some form of resolution, the work grapples with what our own personal connection with God might be and the complex relationship it arouses.

Wednesday, April 25 - Flex Space in the UMF Emery Community Art Center and the UMF Art Gallery. Senior Capstone Presentations

Senior art students discuss their work on display in “Feint,” the senior capstone on exhibit as a part of the UMF Symposium. Times to be announced. “Feint” is on display through May 12.

Thursday, April 26 - Performance space, Emery Community Arts Center at 7 p.m. “Gruesome Playground Injuries”

A play be Rajiv Joseph. performed by Jonas Maines and Hailey Craig as part of the Honors Enhancement program for our Dramatic Performance class. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of [the characters] intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. The World Premiere of Gruesome Playground Injuries was produced by Alley Theatre, Gregory Boyd, Artistic Director;Dean R. Gladden, Managing Director. Produced by Second Stage Theatre, New York, January 2011, Carole Rothman, Artistic Director.

Arts Week is sponsored by the UMF Division of the Arts. Some content may be for mature audiences.