UMF Collegium to feature works for orchestra and band on April 22

FARMINGTON - The UMF Collegium, a collection of instrumental ensembles under the direction of conductor Eric Thomas, will present a program featuring performances by the orchestra and band at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

The orchestra will be performing Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of the Marionette,” a piece known for its use as the theme music to the television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and “Che farò senza Euridice?” from Orpheus and Eurydice, by Christoph Willibald Gluck, arranged by Michel Rondeau and featuring UMF alumna Debbra Parent (‘16) singing soprano solo.

The band will perform “Satiric Dances” by Norman Dello Joio, “Danzón No. 2” by Arturo Márquez and “Doctor Who: Through Time and Space” by Murray Gold, arranged by Robert Buckley.

The Collegium Instrumental Ensemble is a musical model that includes band, orchestral, and other ensemble works under a single musical performance entity. It was launched at UMF in the Fall of 2015. This innovative group is led by Thomas, whose commitment to eclecticism is well suited to the adventurous spirit of music making at UMF and in the larger community.

Thomas was the assistant conductor and mentee of Sarah Caldwell who appointed him principal conductor of the Opera New England Orchestra. He has had posts as assistant conductor of the Phillips Exeter Orchestra, interim conductor of the Phillips Academy Andover Symphony Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the Longy School of Music Youth String Orchestra, guest conductor of the Bangor Symphony, the Colby College Symphony Orchestra and the University of Maine Faculty Cadenzato Chamber Ensemble.

A clarinetist, Thomas won the International Concert Artist Guild competition and performs with several groups and has toured Europe, South America and the U.S. As a composer he has had a handful of commissions including a work jointly commissioned by the Maine Music Teachers Association and the MTNA for premiere at its 2015 Quad-State Conference.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children and UMF students with student I.D.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

For further information, contact Matthew Houston at matthew.houston@maine.edu