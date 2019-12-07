UMF Community Chorus Holiday Concert is Dec. 8

FARMINGTON - A Holiday Concert by the UMF Community Chorus is being presented Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Old South Church on Main Street.

Music and readings were selected by Bruce McInnes and the choir is being conducted by Ethan Wright with Patricia Hayden accompanying in the organ. The audience will be asked to sing along on some of the familiar Christmas songs. The choir will sing Ave Maria by J.S. Bach, music from the Christmas Cantata by Daniel Pinkham, Gesu Bambino by Pietro Yon, Still, Still, Still by Norman Luboff; Oh Holy Night by Adolphe Adam; Betelehemu, a Nigerian Carol; Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson, and An Erving Berlin Christmas with the favorite "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas."

Please join us for this festive event!