UMF Community Chorus presents Holiday Concert, Dec. 3

FARMINGTON - The UMF Community Chorus under the direction of Bruce McInnes with Patricia Hayden, organist, will present their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., in Old South Church, Main Street in Farmington.

This year’s concert is formatted as an Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols. Readings from scripture and poetry will complement the musical offerings of the Chorus. The audience will also be invited to join in singing several traditional carols of the holiday season.

The Chorus will present music from a 15th Century French Processional to works from the 19th and 20th centuries by American, British, German and Norwegian composers. In addition to soloists from within the chorus, Shannon Snapp will be the cello soloist in a haunting setting of the ancient Latin text “O Magnum Mysterium” by the brilliant young Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo. Works by Handel, Mendelssohn, Humperdinck, Chilcott, Mawby, Winterbourn, Thobur and Dawson round out a very exciting afternoon of great choral music.

Admission is $8 per adult, $6 seniors and free for children and UMF students with I.D.