UMF Community Chorus presents unique Spring Concert on April 30

FARMINGTON — The UMF Community Chorus presents its annual Spring Concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 30, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. Conductors are Bruce McInnes and Jane Parker and will be joined by accompanist Patricia Hayden.

A unique choral program, this concert presents a widely varied and eclectic repertoire, with something to please every musical taste.

Opening with “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff’s monumental cantata “Carmina Burana,” the program will go on to include music by Oja Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen, Stephen Foster, Simon and Garfunkel, and a group of American Spirituals arranged by William Dawson, Wendell Whalum and Joel Hayden.

The center piece of the program will be the Finale to Act 1 of “The Mikado” by Gilbert and Sullivan, conducted by Jane Parker and featuring many talented soloists from within the ranks of the Chorus.

Admission for the Chorus Concert is $8 Adults, $6 Senior Citizens, and free for Children and UMF Students with I.D.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Division of the Arts.