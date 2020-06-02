UMF Emery Community Arts Center announces a call to artists for premiere online exhibition: ‘Detour’

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center invites artists to submit their work for consideration in the upcoming premiere online exhibition: “Detour.” This unique online exhibition will be on display June 25 to July 23, 2020.

All submissions are due by midnight on June 17, 2020. Artists may submit up to five works. There is no fee to apply to this call.

In the wake of the present global pandemic, we live in a communal moment of deviation. This exhibition seeks artworks of all media that explore themes of diversion, deviation, disruption, transformation and / or regeneration.

All selected works will be exhibited online on the Emery website, and promoted through its social media. In addition to its life online, a printed catalogue of the exhibit will be available at a future date.

While the UMF campus arts venue remains closed, Emery Community Arts Center strives to continue its role as a space to honor, exhibit and support the artistic and creative force in our local community and beyond. Emery looks forward to launching new exhibitions and arts programming online through its website and social media.

How to Apply

Please visit the “Detour” open call submission form at this link: https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2020/05/25/detour-call-for-submissions/

Upload your Artist Statement, CV or Resume, and up to five images of your artwork.

Image file formatting requirements: Image files must be approximately 1200 pixels in the largest dimension and formatted as JPG, PNG, or PDF.

For video and time-based works, please submit a link to your work on YouTube, Vimeo or other host site.

If you have questions about this call, please contact Ann Bartges: ann.bartges@maine.edu.