UMF Emery Community Arts Center features GoldenOak and Max Garcia Conover on July 14

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington's Emery Community Arts Center brings the melodious sounds of GoldenOak and Max Garcia Conover to the summer stage for an Emery concert on the lawn at 6 p.m., Friday, July 14. Admission is $8. There will be a cash bar.

From the foothills of Western Maine comes GoldenOak, a folk group whose genre-blending sound has them steadily emerging as a musical force in New England. Conceived in the winter of 2013, their woodsy, modern folk sound weaves together rich four-part harmonies and piercing melodic lines over a unique blend of cello, guitar, trumpet and cajón.

Max García Conover is a songwriter and one-man band based in Maine. He grew up in Western New York and started writing songs while making his living as a busker in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2007. He's since put out new music at a furious pace while touring the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Spain, playing 170 shows in 2015.