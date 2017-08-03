UMF Emery Concert on the Lawn series features singer-songwriter David Mallett on Aug. 18

FARMINGTON - The UMF Emery Community Arts Center continues to heat up the summer with great musical entertainment with its next “Concert on the Lawn” featuring the David Mallett Quintet. Mallett and his band will perform at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18.

Hailing from a small town in northern Maine, Mallett’s music has traveled to all corners of the world in a career that spans four decades. The singer-songwriter’s songs have been recorded by more than 150 artists, including Pete Seeger, Alison Krauss, John Denver, Emmylou Harris and even the Muppets. His world renowned "Garden Song" has become an American folk classic.

According to "Music Row," the Nashville music industry trade publication, "Dave Mallett has the warmth of a flannel shirt, the comfort of a quilt, and the heart of a poet."

He has performed in town halls and folk clubs across America and Europe in addition to major venues such as Barns of Wolf Trap, Newport Folk Festival and "Prairie Home Companion."

The Bangor Daily News recognized him as one of the 58 most memorable Mainers of the 20th Century. The readers of FOLKWAX recognized him with both 2003 Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for "Artist in Me." Mallett has recorded 14 albums, including "The Fable True" (2007) based on Thoreau’s last expedition in 1857— a spoken word CD with accompanying music.

Admission is $10. A cash bar will be available.